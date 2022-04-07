GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday for murder.

According to the Greenville County Solicitor’s Office, Tito Edmar Garcia-Flores, 35, pleaded guilty to murder.

Evidence from the solicitor’s office showed that on May 31, 2020, a security guard removed Garcia-Flores from La Guera Bar and Grill.

Garcia-Flores left the scene and returned later that night with co-defendant Ever Torres Aleman, according to the solicitor’s office. Aleman approached the victim with a gun and Garcia-Flores fired a shot that missed.

The solicitor’s office said the victim attempted to wrestle the gun away but Garcia-Flores pistol whipped him and he fell to the ground.

Garica-Flores stood above the victim and shot him in the chest killing him, according to the solicitor’s office.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Edras Funez .

The incident was captured on video surveillance.

Garica Flores fled to Kanas City where he was arrested on July 31, 2020.