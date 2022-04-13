SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for a deadly DUI crash.

According to the Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office, Chance Fuller, 37, pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence involving death that happened on November 15, 2020.

We previously reported that South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash on I-85 southbound near mile marker 63 in Duncan.



John Fuller (Source: Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office)

Troopers determined that Fuller caused the wreck near the 63-mile marker by speeding more than 100 mph when the cars around him were slowing due to traffic congestion ahead.

Fuller crashed into the back of Paul Swick, 45, of Blacksburg, the solicitor’s office said. Swick’s car hit a vehicle in front of him.

Swick died of multiple body trauma the same day.

Fuller then ran into the back of another car that hit the car in front of it. Two other cars were involved in the wreck but troopers were unable to determine how the damage occurred.

While talking to troopers, Fuller admitted that he took clonazepam earlier in the day but declined to submit a urine test after his arrest.

The solicitor’s office said a search warrant helped discover methamphetamine and klonopin were in his system.

Fuller will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole or early release.