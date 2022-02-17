Greenville marketing agency seeks to improve city entrance through collaborative project

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A local company is taking action to make the entrance to the City of Greenville more beautiful and welcoming.

It’s a process they said has been in the works for more than a year, and starting on Friday the public will have a say in what comes next.

It’s called the Greenville Gateway and it refers to this area where I-385 leads into the downtown area. The goal is to help make the surrounding space more useable for the community.

“My thought was just that this is the entryway kind of front door to the house and the house is gorgeous right but the front door is a little bit you’re not sure what to think of it,” Jennifer Donovan, CMO at DOM360, said.

DOM360 is a digital marketing agency located in the Historic Pettigru District and the company behind the Greenville Gateway Project.

“To have some sort of impact on this entire area and help out the community and also enhance our own property,” Donovan said.

That’s why DOM360 leaders are hosting several community meetings to see what could be possible in the area first seen when entering the city.

“Can we make it walkable, and safe, and what do people really want,” Donovan said.

“It’s really a collaborative process we have no pre-conceptions as to what this should be,” Robert Donovan, the CEO at DOM360, said.

It’s something businesses in the area like the Common Room are open to.

“Any extra foot traffic would be beneficial for our business and other businesses,” salon co-owner Danielle Owens, said.

She said it would be beneficial to her clients and her staff.

“Everything right now is on Main Street so it’s a little bit of a commute you can’t really walk from here to there I mean you can but it’s a little bit of a hike,” Owens said.

And that’s the type of input DOM360 is hoping to garner through these community workshops, and continue the growth greenville has experienced thanks to other developments like this.

“They took a chance on Greenville this is another opportunity to take a chance and make this entranceway what it should be.”

The information gained from the meetings will then be compiled and presented publicly on Tuesday night. Here’s when and where those meetings will be held:

CHARRETTE MEETING #1

Friday, February 18, 2022 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Coldwell Banker Caine, 111 Williams St, Greenville, SC 29601

CHARRETTE MEETING #2

Saturday, February 19, 2022 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Coldwell Banker Caine, 111 Williams St, Greenville, SC 29601

PRESENTATION and Q&A

Tuesday, February 22 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Bon Secours Wellness Arena, 650 N Academy St, Greenville, SC 29601

OPEN STUDIO HOURS

Saturday, February 19 — 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 20 — 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Monday, February 21 — 10:00 p.m. – 12:00 p.m.