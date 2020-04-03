Greenville mayor issues emergency order requiring social distancing at businesses

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Mayor Knox White issued an emergency order Thursday afternoon to put even stricter social distancing measures in place.

“This is our stepping in to say look, grocery stores, home appliance and improvement stores…they need special oversight. And everybody else who’s still open, ” White said.

The mayor strongly urged Gov. Henry McMaster to order a statewide stay at home order, but he stopped short of ordering one himself, saying he does not have the authority to override the governor’s order earlier this week that kept some non-essential businesses open.

“Ever since the governor’s order that said that certain businesses can remain open, we’ve observed that many of these businesses are not observing social distancing,” White said.



The mayor’s order says businesses must put signs or tape out to designate six feet between customers in lines. They must provide hand sanitize for customers and employees, implement separate hours for elderly or vulnerable customers, install protective barriers at check out counters, and allow employees to wear masks and gloves.

“I think it’s nice and just makes everybody remember that they have to be cognizant of it all times, not just when they’re waiting in line to get in a store,” said shopper Jen Meisten.

Those who violate the law face a civil penalty of $100. Repeat offenders face having their business license suspended or revoked.

The mayor’s order is in effect for 24 hours. Whether it extends another two weeks is up to city council, which will take it up for a vote at 10 a.m. Friday.

Information on watching the meeting online and providing public comment is found below.

City Hall is currently closed to the public.

The public is asked to use the following methods to “attend” the formal meeting:

Virtual Meeting Viewing

https://www.greenvillesc.gov/meeting

Password: meetnow

Telephone: 1-415-655-0002

WebEx Event Number: 716-411-269

Or watch via Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/cityofgreenvillesc/



Citizens wishing to address Council are requested to email their comments to cpitman@greenvillesc.gov or leave a voice mail at 864-298-9430 by 9:00 a.m. on the day of the

meeting (April 3).