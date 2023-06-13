GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Voters have spoken in Greenville, Mayor Knox White will be the Republican candidate for Greenville Mayor.

The mayor won Tuesday’s Republican Primary for that race.

For the election results, click here.

With the primary win incumbent candidate Knox is one step closer to keeping his seat as mayor. He has served in the position since 1995 and said the city is in the midst of historical growth.

White was surrounded by supporters as he got the results of the Primary, with everyone chanting: Four more years!

“It’s an honor to be the mayor of Greenville, where people love their city,” said White.

His challenger was Greenville native Joe Farmer.

“The campaign process is a lot, because there’s a lot of ways people communicate now and trying to reach them in every way you can communicate is unique. Everything from knocking on doors to emails to text messages to phone calls, however you want to get your information, my team tried to hit that,” said Farmer.

With one hurdle behind him, White said his team isn’t done yet.

“Continue to talk to people across the city, listen to what’s on their minds and continue to share the story of Greenville, South Carolina. A city where people are proud to be from,” he said.

He said it’s important for the city to keep balancing the growth with quality of life.

“I think we always have our naysayers; we always have people who think we’re off track, somehow. But over and over again the people in Greenville say, no, we like the direction of the city, we like the fact that we focus on green space and parks. We like the fact that we focus on affordable housing,” said White.

The mayor said he is excited about what’s yet to come.

White said they are going to continue campaigning immediately. He will face the former city councilmember Michelle Shain in the November election.

Voting officials said they had a lower turnout then expected for the primary, with around 5% of potential voters casting their ballots in person and 1% doing early voting.