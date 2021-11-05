Greenville Medical Clinic battling staffing shortages, in need of physician, nurse practitioners

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville non-profit is desperately looking for qualified medical professionals. The Greenville Medical Clinic is temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. They’re putting out a plea for more helping hands so they can keep serving their patients and community.

Empty halls and exam rooms are now only filled with the sound of a ringing phone at the Greenville Medical Clinic on Parkins Mill Road.

“We’re at the situation now where frankly, the clinic is shut,” said Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Greenville Medical Clinic, Jay Handler.

Jay Handler who leads the board over the clinic told us, they have plenty of patients who need care but not enough medical professionals to keep the clinic going.

“We need, desperately, we can’t do anything until we find a supervising physician who will come in and hopefully volunteer because money has been non-existent. We can’t serve patients so we can’t charge anybody anything,” Handler explained.

On top of a physician, they need at least two or three nurse practitioners. They’ve been looking for months but Handler told us, they have had no luck so far.

“They are looking for those benefits or pay that we just can’t offer right now because of who we are, how we operate and the financial crisis we find ourselves in,” said Handler.

All of that leads to what Handler called, a grim prognosis. That’s especially the case because the clinic caters to the unemployed, underemployed and uninsured. They’re not government funded and try to charge a minimal fee for their services.

“Really without us, they end up at the minute clinics, the urgent cares and ultimately, the emergency rooms for things we should be treating them for in here because they just can’t get the help any place else,” Handler told 7 News.

One of those patients looking for a new clinic is Jamie Burns, she told us over the phone she was shocked to hear about the temporary closure.

“I didn’t know things were that dire. I’m just trying to hope and pray that my vitamin supplements carry me along until they can reopen,” said Greenville Medical Clinic Patient, Jamie Burns.

As for Handler, he told us, their need is only strengthening with it being flu season mixing in with COVID.

“There’s a very good chance that we’re not here by the end of the year,” Handler said.

When things will be back open, leaders there told us it all depends on when they can hire those key roles.

It’s also worth noting, they utilize bilingual staff at this clinic. Handler told us, about 70% of their patients primarily speak Spanish.

Right now, they have some grants that are pending, they told us that would help. They are still working with patients for prescription refills.

Patients can contact the medical clinic through email at info@greenvillemedicialclinic.org.

You can find a link to their website with more information about the clinic here.

If you are interested in applying, you can email Executive Director, Becky Thomason at becky@greenvillemedicalclinic.org.

Additionally, donations can be made through their website here.