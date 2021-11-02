Greenville Medical Clinic temporarily closes due to staff shortages

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Medical Clinic announced Tuesday that it will temporarily closed due to staff shortages.

The medical clinic plans to reopen in January 2022 with more providers and staff.

According to the medical clinic, if a patient needs a prescription refilled or test results they need to call

(864) 987-9919 with their needs and include medication name and dose as well as their pharmacy number.

Patients can also contact the medical clinic through email at info@greenvillemedicialclinic.org.

The medical clinic said staff will be in the office every couple of days to check voicemails, emails and return calls.