COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Two Greenville area men were arrested and charged this week after investigators said they tried to use drones to fly cigarettes, cell phones and other contraband into a state prison.

According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Tavis Barnette, 42, and Joshua Bryan Lay, 33 were arrested in a solar panel field near Ridgeland Correctional Institute while they were allegedly flying a drone loaded with contraband toward the prison.

Officers confiscated the drone, along with narcotics, tobacco, cell phones and other items in the arrest. SCDC said 30 grams of meth, 10 grams of cocaine and 873 gams of marijuana were seized.

Barnette is charged with:

Trafficking in methamphetamines.

Two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Providing contraband to prisoners.

Criminal conspiracy.

Lay is charged with: