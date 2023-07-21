GREENVILLE, S.C (WSPA) – Two men were given lengthy prison sentences on Thursday for their role in a New Year’s Eve murder.

Raymond Martinez Jr., 31 and Robert Lee Belcher III, 29, were convicted on Thursday by a jury of murder, armed robbery, burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy and petit larceny.

They were sentenced to 45 years in prison.

According to the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, on December 31, 2017, Martinez and Belcher, along with two other who have already pleaded guilty, robbed and killed Jermaine Bruster at his home in Rasor Court Apartments in Greenville County.

The men stole a wrist watch and approximately $81 in loose change from Bruster’s home.