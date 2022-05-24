GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville City Council gave initial approval Monday night to build Honor Tower, a new observation tower planned for Unity Park.

Council voted 5-2 to build the tower using both public and private funds.

The tower will be built on the south side of the Reedy River near Mayberry Field.

Funding sources for the $11 million tower includes $5.5 million in private donations, $3.5 million from the local accommodations tax, $1 million from the hospitality tax, and $1 million in savings from the construction of Unity Park.

According to the city of Greenville, the name Honor Tower pays homage to first responders and the military.

A final vote on the project is expected on June 13.

There’s no word yet on when construction could begin.