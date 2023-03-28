GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville plans to put the current Municipal Court building on the market.

The plan is for the Municipal court, police station, fire administration and other city services to move to 204 Halton Road.

The court building that sits on 426 N. Main Street was built in 1947. City officials said the age and layout of the building present challenges.

Greenville Municipal Court Judge Matt Hawley, said the building has had storm damages, electrical issues, a lack of heating and air in many rooms and there is not enough parking.

He said the new building will have 400-500 parking spaces. The current court building has two court rooms and he said the new one will add an additional third. Which, Judge Hawley said, will help them be able to hear more cases.

“This building has been in operation without too much of a real infrastructure uplift, for almost 80 years now. So, it’s time,” said Judge Hawley. “We will have a much better place at the new building, and we look forward, with great happiness, to that coming up.”

The judge said the new building will be more secure.

The city will seek a commercial broker to issue a request for proposals from developers.

The city hopes to have everyone in at the new office in 2024.