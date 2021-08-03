Greenville Municipal Court closure extended through end of week

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Municipal Court will remain closed through the end of the week as repairs continue following flooding.

According to the city of Greenville, flooding from water and sewer lines caused the court to close on July 29.

The city said damage from the flooding was more extensive than originally thought, prompting the closure to continue for more than a week.

Citizens with courts dates will receive a new subpoena when their case is rescheduled, according to city officials.