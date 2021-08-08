Greenville Municipal Court to hear cases on front lawn Monday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Municipal Court will begin hearing cases on the front lawn Monday morning as repairs continue inside the building.

According to a release from the city, tents have been set up and cases will be heard beginning at 8 a.m. in front of the court’s location at 426 N. Main Street in Greenville.

The city said that the judge anticipates all sessions to be on schedule throughout the week. This comes as a result of repairs that continue inside the building due to flooding.

The release also states that citizens who were postponed last week will receive a new subpoena in the mail with a rescheduled court date.