GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The city of Greenville has appointed its first-ever poet laureate, Glenis Redmond.

Redmond, an award-winning poet, is a recipient of the Governor’s Award for the Arts. She is also a Kennedy Center Teaching Artist.

Her two-year term as poet laureate will begin October 1.

During her term, she will speak and read poetry at meetings and public venues.