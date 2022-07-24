GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – For 23 years, Soteria Community Development Corporation has worked to help previously incarcerated people reenter society.

“Our mission is we advocate for economic and social justice for those and their families who have been impacted by the criminal justice system,” the organization’s CEO and Founder Jerry Blassingame said.

The non-profit organization provides job skills training through its program Soteria at Work. They teach men how to woodwork.

“Can you imagine somebody getting out of prison, not knowing where they’re going to work or what they’re going to do? Then, they’re able to come into a place that’s loving and training them how to be a person and teaching them a new skill.”

“We tear down old buildings, barns and structures that would be in a landfill,” Blassingame added. “We reclaim the wood and turn it into beautiful furniture pieces.”

The woodshop that was used for these classes was destroyed in a fire on July 13. The tools and supplies inside the building were also ruined.

“We were just devastated to lose that woodshop.”

Blassingame said he is determined to rebuild the shop so his team can continue training more people in the program.

“We’re here, and we’re not going anywhere. Not even a fire can stop us from doing the work that we do.”

Soteria Community Development Corporation is asking for the community’s support to help rebuild the shop. Blassingame said they will move the woodwork classes to a temporary facility until a new shop is built.