GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – If your group or business is looking to do some good for others this holiday, then Greenville Loaves & Fishes can show you how.

Loaves & Fishes picks up surplus food seven days a week and delivers it to 110 partner agencies that distribute it to individuals and families in need.

The nonprofit will be hosting Stock the Shelves Food & Funds Drives throughout the holiday season at Grateful Brew located at 501 S Pleasantburg.

The organization collects food from farmers, restaurants and others and redistributes it to those in need in the community throughout the year. Every food item you collect reaches the table of one of the 45,000 people in Greenville experiencing food insecurity.

Loaves & Fishes suggests having a competition at your workplace or motivating people to donate based on support of a sports team and decorating the boxes

Every dollar collected in donations makes an impact worth $19. The organization said nonperishable items make the best donations.

Organizers also mentioned that a $100 donation fuels one of Loaves & Fishes’ refrigerated trucks for days.

Donation items can be delivered to Loaves & Fishes at 25 Woods Lake Road Suite 810 or schedule a pickup by calling (864) 232-3595.