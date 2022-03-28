GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of committing financial fraud earlier this month.

According to a release from the police department, the incident took place at a grocery store on Pelham Road on March 18, 2022.

Two people are suspected in a “financial transaction card fraud case” in which several items were purchased on a stolen card.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

Below are pictures of the two individuals taken on a surveillance camera. Photos provided by the Greenville Police Department: