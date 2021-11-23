Greenville PD monitoring key intersections for Black Friday safety

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Starting Friday, police officers from the Greenville Police Department will be monitoring traffic along Woodruff Road.

They say they’re doing this to make sure people on both the roads, and crosswalks, are safe.

As the holiday season approaches, people say traffic along Woodruff is getting worse.

“Not good. I try to not come to Woodruff Road during the bad traffic hours. Like, 4 p.m., it’s horrible,” said Sabrina Fischer, who lives in Greenville.

“The traffic on Woodruff is so insane anyway,” said Greenville resident Natalie Sexton.

In order to help, Greenville Police will be monitoring intersections and enforcing traffic laws.

“The biggest issue is the blocking of the intersections and the little bit of road rage issues,” said Sergeant Johnathan Bragg with the Greenville Police.

Sgt. Bragg said having extra officers is something they do every year. He says they will start their patrols on Friday and go through the weekend.

He said they see the most congestion along Woodruff Road. According to Bragg, they’re expecting a lot of people to be out, both in their cars and on foot.

“We’ve had a few people in the past get hit on Woodruff Road, but that was more so at nighttime, just trying to dart across the road. We just want people to be mindful of pedestrian traffic,” he said.

He said the officers will be visible in different locations, like the intersections and private parking lots, with their lights on.

“You may see traffic infractions happen; the officers are going to be selective because they don’t want to become part of the problem,” said Bragg.

Fischer said she believes the extra patrols will be a good thing.

“People are just getting crazy, because of Black Friday. In the end, it’s just a deal that you get. Is it worth all the trouble here? Probably not,” she said.

In order to help with the flow, Sgt. Bragg says they’re suggesting people take alternative routes to the stores like Parallel Parkway, which runs between Verdae Boulevard and Woodruff Industrial Lane.

Electronic message boards will also be displayed along different roads to alert drivers of heavy traffic and to not block any intersections.

They’re also asking drivers to travel at a safe speed, be patient, and to drive without distractions.