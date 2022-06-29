GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department wants to remind drivers of South Carolina laws about driving a golf cart on roads.

Police said more golf carts are on the road during the summer so it’s a good time to remind people of the rules.

According to police, a golf cart has to be insured and registered through the DMV before hitting the road.

Greenville Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Jonathan Bragg said one of the biggest issues they see is parents letting their kids drive the golf carts.

The driver has to be over the age of 16 and have a drivers license and drivers can only be on the road in their golf carts during daylight hours.

Golf cart drivers are also only allowed to drive within four miles of their residence and only on roads that are no more than 35 MPH.

Police also want drivers to leave their golf carts at home for the 4th of July Festival at Unity Park because the festival will go past daylight hours.