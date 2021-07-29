Greenville PD seeks public’s help to solve homicide at Conestee Park

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville City Police Department needs the public’s help to solve a homicide that happened at Conestee Park on July 16.

Officers responded after 10 p.m. to a report of gunshots coming from Conestee Park located at 840 Mauldin Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had died from at least one gunshot.

Police said that a large group of people had gathered at the park for a cookout and at some point, one or more individuals approached the group and began shooting.

In addition to the deceased victim, several others were injured during the shooting.

Police said they believe that the group attending the cookout was targeted and that the incident was not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at (864) 467-4386 or Crime Stoppers at (864) 232-7463.