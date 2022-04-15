GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department will host a public safety career fair Monday.

The career fair will be held at the Greenville Convention Center from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Police and Fire Departments will be on-site to talk about potential career opportunities.

Attendees can test their skills on the Fire Department’s obstacle course and the Police Department’s Physical Ability Test.

There will also be a mock call center for those interested in becoming a dispatcher.

If you are interested, applications will be accepted during the event.