Greenville planning new public safety complex

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The city of Greenville announced plans Friday to consolidate police, fire, and municipal court operations into a single public safety complex.

The city will consider an ordinance at the November 8 council meeting to fund the purchase and renovation of an office building at the corner of Halton Road and Mall Connector Road to house the new complex.

The 126,000 square foot building would include the Greenville Police Department, Greenville City Fire Department, and Greenville Municipal Court.

Multiple reasons were listed for the move including the poor condition of both the Municipal Court, which flooded in August, limited space at the Law Enforcement Center, which the city shares with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, and fire department administration being split between two separate locations.

The city would purchase the building from the Fluor Daniel Corporation.

The estimated cost for the move would be $27 million: $18.9 million for the property and $8.1 million for upfit and renovation.

The project would be funded from various sources, including the city’s general fund and bond financing.

“We have been searching for a quality property that supports current technology needs, has adequate parking, meets security standards and improves working conditions,” said city manager John McDonough. “Current facilities are aging, cramped and provide logistical challenges for employees who are split between multiple locations.”

“We are looking forward to the opportunity to offer better workspace to our employees and improved service to our citizens,” said police chief J.H. Thompson.

The city hopes to close on the property by the end of the year and begin renovations next spring or summer.