GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Twelve intersections across Greenville are expected to get new medians, meant to improve safety and alleviate some traffic congestion.

“Concrete medians were recommendations that came out of a 2015 intersection safety study that the city had done where we looked at twenty of our heaviest traffic intersections which correlates with intersections where we have high crash history,” said Clint Link, director of engineering services for the City of Greenville.

Link said the city has been working with SCDOT for solutions on these roads.

Some intersections identified for construction of the medians include areas of Laurens Road, Haywood Road, Rutherford Road, Woodruff Road, Mauldin Road, and North Pleasantburg Drive.

“We are ready to engage with the public, show them some of our thoughts and recommendations and start getting some of that public feedback,” Link said.

Link said he expects final engineering, permitting, and public engagement to carry through the end of the year before the city will be ready to start construction.

“We are improving safety and operational performance of the intersection and traffic flow but it comes with a tradeoff of our residents having to adjust their travel patterns, adjust their circulation of how they are getting to certain businesses, retail establishments, or destination points,” Link said.

Funding for this project comes from the Neighborhood Infrastructure Bond. The city said $500,000 was estimated for this project alone last year.

“This is our first step in trying to implement these measures,” Link said. “We will have to go through a final design, engineering, and cost estimating to determine if we can do all these locations or if we will have to look at a phase approach. That is something we will finalize over the next few months.”

Full list of areas set for improvement: