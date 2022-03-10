GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The City of Greenville is working to resurface several streets this coming year. A total of 11 miles of roadway is on the plan.

City council member Dorothy Dowe is calling it one of the city’s major goals.

“So this will likely be the biggest impact on repaving in the city that’s been seen in a generation,” she said.

The massive resurfacing project will focus on neighborhood roads like Old Augusta Road, Cleveland Street and more.

“One of the major pillars of our greenville 2040 comprehensive plan is mobility and making getting around the city easier,” Dowe said.

She said that starts with accessible roadways.

“It is the wear and tear on our cars, it is the hazard for people riding bikes or even walking on them, it is where in tear on our school bus system and our public transit system,” Dowe said.

That’s why the Neighborhood Infrastructure Bond is so important.

“It is difficult to get the resources to do that so we are using a combination of resources available to us,” Dowe said.

The total cost for all of the projects is about $6-million and will come from that bonding, a matching system with the state, and the city’s general fund.

“Spending in the neighborhoods on infrastructure at a large level that is done through bonding,” Dowe said.

Many of the roads that will see repaving are not major thoroughfares, but neighborhood connectors.

“Myself and other council members have really worked to prioritize an investment in our neighborhoods,” Dowe said.

And, she said, this is just the beginning.

“It is all dollar driven we prioritize our paving program based on condition of the roads. There’s far more to do then we can pay for at this point, but this is going to make the good dent in it,” Dowe said.

Paving is expected to begin early to mid-April.