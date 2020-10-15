Greenville Poinsettia Christmas Parade cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville announced Thursday it has decided to cancel the Greenville Poinsettia Christmas Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The health and safety of Greenville residents and visitors is our top priority. Given the number of people this popular event attracts each year, it would be impossible for us to ensure attendees maintain the recommended social distance,” The City of Greenville said.

The event was scheduled for December 5 in downtown Greenville.

It was added that since downtown merchants heavily rely on holiday season shoppers, the Department of Events and Cultural Affairs is working on alternative plans for safe and and still festive season experiences. Listed are some of the current changes:

United Community Bank Ice on Main – Opening ceremony on November 13; season expanded through January 31. Modifications will be made to limit capacity with date-specific, timed entries at the ice rink and enhanced health and safety guidelines.

– Opening ceremony on November 13; season expanded through January 31. Modifications will be made to limit capacity with date-specific, timed entries at the ice rink and enhanced health and safety guidelines. TD Essential Market – Holiday Edition – November 28, December 5 and December 12. Holiday Edition market hours will adjust to 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The TD Essential Market will continue in a modified format and offer fresh and local essential grocery items while still maintaining health and safety guidelines. Market vendors will feature seasonal produce, specialty items (honey, fresh pressed juices, pasta/salsa), along with festive handmade crafts, holiday baskets and more.

The city will still have planned holiday activities, such as, window decorating contests and holiday lights, that will be announced at the end of November.