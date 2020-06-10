Greenville Police asking for additional video of incident at Tanner’s Big Orange

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) -Greenville Police Department officials issued a statement Wednesday in regard to an incident that happened at an Upstate restaurant earlier this week.

We reported earlier that police were asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver of an SUV after an incident during Monday’s protest at Tanner’s Big Orange.

While dozens of protesters gathered outside of the restaurant, some said the driver of the SUV intentionally swerved at them while driving through the parking lot of the restaurant.

Police said earlier that they were not sure, they are investigating the incident and wanted to question the driver.

The protest Monday was in response to social media posts made by John Zeller, the restaurant’s owner.

In the statement Wednesday, police said investigators are “working to review all of the evidence in this case. They are attempted to identify and contact additional witnesses who were on scene to give statements and to provide any video evidence they may have.”

“Due to the large number of people who were on scene, it is imperative for us to gather as much information as possible to ensure a thorough investigation is completed,” according to the statement. “We appreciate your patience as we continue to evaluate evidence that will allow us to analyze this incident from every possible angle.”

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call Capt. G.K. Smith at 864-467-5313.