GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police Chief Howie Thompson of the Greenville Police Department has announced that he is retiring.

Chief Howie Thompson has served in law enforcement for 29 years. Thompson began his career at the Mauldin Police Department but has spent the past 26 years with Greenville Police. “I’ve had a great career, I’ve done everything I wanted to do,” Thompson said, “including working vice and narcotics units and commanding SWAT.”

Thompson says what stands out most is the people, “I’m proud of the dedicated and professional officers and administrative staff that strive to keep Greenville safe. In 2022, the City of Greenville recorded the lowest number of violent crimes in a decade. This is a direct reflection of the teamwork among officers and partnerships with other law enforcement agencies.”

Thompson says policing has evolved and progressed in positive ways throughout his career. Officers are encouraged to maintain a professional demeanor, be thorough in their investigations, listen carefully, and assist victims and their families with follow-up care.

“I am proud of the relationships we have built with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, non-profits, neighborhood leaders, and our citizens. Its personal relationships that prevent crime, promote safety, and enhance the quality of life,” Thompson said.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office also released the following statement about Thompson’s retirement:

Upon hearing the news of the retirement of Greenville Police Chief Howie Thompson, our office was filled with many emotions- shock, sadness, and, most importantly, gratitude. Chief Thompson dedicated 29 years of his life to serving people in the community; however, the last few years of his tenure proved to be the most important in his decorated career. Chief Thompson revamped the Greenville Police Department from the ground up and built it on the foundation of trust, professionalism, and high moral character. Chief Thompson’s greatest strength was that of relationship. He managed to forge relationships with community members of agency leaders like none other, and the camaraderie established between the Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville PD is that of a brother and sisterhood. While we are losing a good one today, we are gaining a new precedent and standard for all law enforcement leaders in this state and around the country. Our hat is off to you, Chief Thompson; we will miss you deeply and we will close this statement with one word, Thanks. Greenville County Sheriff’s Office

Police Chief Howie Thompson’s retirement will be effective on June 30th.