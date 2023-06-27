GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police Chief Howie Thompson has decided to postpone his retirement and continue to lead the department.

According to officials, the request came from the new City Manager Shannon Lavrin.

Lavrin, who was appointed last night to replace outgoing manager John McDonough, inherits many large projects including the sale of City Hall, relocation of employees, construction of a new Public Safety Campus on Halton Road, the implementation of the new zoning code and a number of active Economic Development and Capital Improvement Projects.

“Howie’s input and support on those projects and others is critical, as is maintaining constancy within GPD at this time. I’m thankful for his willingness to continue to serve the City and the community,” said Larvin.

Thompson has been with the Greenville Police Department for more than 25 years and has served as SWAT commander, Captain of Operations, and Deputy Police Chief prior to his promotion to Chief.