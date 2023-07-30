GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Nationwide, car break-ins and auto theft are more common during the summer and the City of Greenville is not immune to this problem.

“I parked it in an empty parking lot and I road with some friends I came back and my personal belongings were missing,” Mohammad Abushanab said, describing the time his car was broken into.

And for another Greenville resident, Jerry Rigman added his Kia Sorento was broken into when his mom owned the car “It was at Lake Conestee she was going for a run, and when she got back the back window was smashed.”

According to the Greenville Police Department, so far this year 418 cars have been broken into. And for the victims, these crimes of opportunity can take months to resolve.

“She had to file a police report and then claim it on insurance and the repairs was a hassle as well,” Rigman added. “She also had to go to the bank and make sure those cards were canceled and get new ones and I think she had some cash so that was just a loss.”

But what was gained, is valuable knowledge, “Don’t park it in sketchy areas and keep it close to cameras,” Abushanab said.

As well as parking it in a crowded area said Rigman, “Even if the alarm doesn’t go off if there are lots of people that may hear the glass and so people are less likely to do that.”

The Greenville Police Department said that there were 75 firearms stolen from those auto theft break-ins.