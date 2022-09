GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is hosting a “Fill a Cruiser” event Friday for school supplies.

The event will take place at the Bon Secour Wellness Arena between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Police Items most needed include:

1″ three-ring binders,

pencils,

deodorant (non-aerosol)

travel toothbrushes and toothpaste

body wipes

body wash

The police cruisers will be parked outside of the GSP International Airport Box Office.