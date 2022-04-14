GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police have identified a suspect they say has been pulling a dangerous prank in downtown Greenville.

They say that man is 22-year-old Andre Eugene Moore-Gerald.

Police say it happened near the Main Street bridge on Wednesday afternoon, when Moore-Eugene allegedly hit a woman in the face with a plate of whipped cream. It’s his YouTube channel which police said helped identify him.

The events left some in downtown speechless.

“Pretty shocked. That’s not something anyone expects to happen,” Amena Fox, who is visiting Greenville, said.

Eugene-Moore was also captured on surveillance in an image police released to the public.

“He looks to be recording it with other people who are with him and we have later found that he’s been posting those on a YouTube channel,” Greenville Police Sgt. Johnathan Bragg said.

Police say it’s not a joke.

“Right now we’re looking at this incident as an assault,” Bragg said.

Police say the woman was pushing her child in a stroller at the time of the incident.

“People don’t wanna be touched and you shouldn’t go down hitting people in the face with anything or touching people especially when you don’t know who the person is,” Bragg said.

And based on the YouTube page, it’s not the first time this man has done something like this. Now, police are charging Moore-Gerald with assault.

“Hopefully this will be a deterrent for later on when we release the charges against this person,” Bragg said.

Others in downtown agree.

“It just feels threatening a stranger approaching you at all in that way. Whether it’s a pie or something more harmful it still feels very threatening and disruptive,” Fox said.

Police say they do not yet have Moore-Gerald in custody.