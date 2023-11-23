GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – As the holiday shopping season begins, the Greenville Police Department is increasing enforcement of some of the city’s busiest shopping centers.

“We’ll have more officers out and about on the busier roads,” Sgt. Johnathan Bragg said. “Haywood Road and Woodruff Road are the two with the most shoppers.”

Officers will be monitoring roads and directing traffic to stop drivers from blocking intersections.

Electronic message boards are set up along Roper Mountain Road, Woodruff Road, and Verdae Boulevard to assist in directing traffic.

If drivers are trying to avoid Woodruff Road, officers encourage them to take Parallel Parkway instead.

“It’s a good route to take if you’re trying to get to the major stores on Woodruff Road and want to bypass some of the traffic,” Bragg said.

As people begin their holiday shopping, Bragg reminded them to be cautious.

“Unfortunately, this is also a time for people to commit crimes,” he said. “Any crime of opportunity, a criminal will take it. Make sure you do the other safety precautions that we always try to hit on with locking your vehicles and not leaving your bags in the back seat where people can see it to prevent auto break ins.”