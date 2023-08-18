The suspect involved in the theft of two bikes from Harley Davidson of Greenville. (Source: Greenville Police Department)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Two bikes were stolen from Harley Davidson of Greenville on Tuesday.

According to the Greenville Police Department, a Harley 2020 Street Glide Special CVO motorcycle and a 2022 Honda CRF450 dirt bike were stolen at around 6:30 a.m.

The 2022 Honda CRF450 dirt bike stolen from Harley Davidson of Greenville. (Source: Greenville Police Department)

The Harley 2020 Street Glide Special CVO motorcycle stolen from Harley Davidson of Greenville (Source: Greenville Police Department)

The suspect’s truck. (Source: Greenville Police Department)

The value of the stolen bikes is over $50,000.

Police believe the suspect drives a white Chevrolet 2500 with a diamond-plated toolbox and a sunroof. The truck has a black Anvil trailer with a single axle attached.

Police asked that anyone with information on this theft contact Crime Stoppers at (864) 23-CRIME.