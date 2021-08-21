Greenville Police investigating 2 overnight shootings

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is investigating two shootings that left at least one injured Saturday morning.

According to Leslie Fletcher of Greenville PD, dispatch received several reports of shots being fired in the area of 2350 E. North Street in Greenville shortly after midnight Saturday morning.

Fletcher said that while police were responding to the scene, dispatch received another call regarding a gunshot victim at 25 Pelham Road. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

The identity of the suspect, or suspects, is currently unknown. Anyone with information is urged to call the Greenville Police Department at (864) 271-5333.

