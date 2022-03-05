GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–The Greenville Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run Saturday night.

They say it happened at the intersection of Mauldin Road and South Pleasantburg Drive, when a vehicle hit a pedestrian and then drove away.

The police department posted on its Facebook page just after 10 p.m. that the intersection would be temporarily closed.

Officials said investigators are looking for a dark in color, mid-sized vehicle, possibly a van with a missing side mirror with damage to the front end of the vehicle.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 27-year-old Elijah William Bartholow.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at (864) 271-5333.