GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding a missing Greenville man.

Amos Paul Swartzel, 45, was last seen on September 13.

Swartzel’s last known address was on Athlone Drive in Greenville, and he has been known to frequent the Anderson area.

Investigators believe Swartzel has a grey 2017 Nissan Altima with North Carolina license plates of RCR6071.

Swartzel is 5’8″, 200 lbs, has greyish brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Swartzel’s whereabouts is asked to call your local police department and notify the Greenville Police Department at (864) 271-5333.