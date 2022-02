GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is searching for four persons of interest in a shoplifting incident at Haywood Mall.

According to the police department, on Jan. 25 at Victoria’s Secret four women together are suspected of taking approximately $5000 worth of women’s clothing.

Person of Interest 1 (Source: Greenville Police Department)

Person of Interest 2 (Source: Greenville Police Department)

Person of Interest 3 (Source: Greenville Police Department)

Person of Interest 4 (Source: Greenville Police Department)

Anyone with information on their identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (864) 232-7463.