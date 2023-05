GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is searching for a stolen tractor that was taken on May 6th.

Officers said that a Bobcat Excavator Model E42 was stolen from a construction site located on Mauldin Road.

The suspect vehicle seems to be a late 90’s two-tone dark green and beige Ford Explorer with a shattered back glass, which was damaged during the theft.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, please contact Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.