Greenville Police seek man suspected of stealing purse

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of stealing a purse and using the victim’s credit cards.

According to a release from the police department, the suspect stole a purse from an employee at Vintage Now Modern on South Main Street in Greenville.

Police said the suspect then used the victim’s credit cards at various department stores and other businesses. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.