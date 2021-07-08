Greenville Police seek man suspected of stealing purse

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of stealing a purse and using the victim’s credit cards.

According to a release from the police department, the suspect stole a purse from an employee at Vintage Now Modern on South Main Street in Greenville.

Police said the suspect then used the victim’s credit cards at various department stores and other businesses. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

  • Photo of man suspected of stealing purse from employee at Vintage Now Modern (Greenville PD)
  • Photo of man suspected of stealing purse from employee at Vintage Now Modern (Greenville PD)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store