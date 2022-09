GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman last seen in Greenville.

According to the police department, 31-year-old Amanda Cain was reported missing on September 16.

Cain is believed to be homeless.

Cain is described as being 5’5″ and 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333.