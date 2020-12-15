Greenville Police seeking info. on shooting death of Roger Belton

Roger Taylor Belton (Source: Greenville Police Department)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials are seeking information about the murder of a homeless man.

7 News previously reported Roger Taylor Belton, 55, was found shot to death on Oct. 27, 2019 at the Stratham Place Apartments, located at 207 Shaw Street. Police said the apartment was under renovation and vacant at the time of his death.

Belton’s body was found at the complex by a friend around 6:20 p.m., according to the Greenville Police Department.

Police said Belton was homeless and used a walker. He was known around the community as “Horse,” “Pops” and “Old Timer.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (864) 23-CRIME.

