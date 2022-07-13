GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is hiring three new school resources officers to serve in schools this fall.

“With security on the minds of parents, students, and really anyone who lives in the country in this day and age, extra security is always a bonus,” said Tim Waller, media relations director for Greenville County Schools.

The school resource officers will be positioned at the Sullivan Center, West Greenville School, and Sterling School.

“We chose three locations where we thought these school resource officers would best serve,” said Waller.

The officers will be on site full-time.

“Those schools were using a shared school resource officer, now they’re going to have their own, dedicated full time officer. We feel really good about that,” said Waller.

District leaders said it’s just one of the security upgrades in the district. School board leaders have also approved a portable weapon detection system to help monitor schools.

“It’s not a metal detector system, which has its flaws, but this is a system that can tell if a person has a weapon of any kind on their person,” said Waller.

With classes just weeks away, Greenville Police spokesperson Sgt. Johnathan Bragg said they’re already working to fill the resource officer positions.

“We’re actually in the process now of selecting the officers that will be going into the schools, so then we’ll be getting them trained up and sending them to the academy and going through the school resource officer course there,” said Bragg.

On Monday, Greenville City Council approved $522,708 to fund the new positions.

The money comes from a grant the police department received for $482,916 from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety Office of Highway Safety and Justice Programs for the SRO Program.

The city is also contributing $40,000 to help cover the cost of equipment.

“It covers the salaries and the equipment and the training for the officers that are going into those spots,” said Bragg.

Sgt. Bragg believes hiring additional resource officers is an important investment in school security.

“It’s for the presence, it’s for the working relationship with students and faculty, for being a liaison from the police department to the school,” said Bragg.

He also said the grant will fund these positions for one year. He said police department leaders will have to re-apply next year, but is hopeful the funds will be awarded.

Greenville County students return to class on August 15.