Greenville pushing for stay at home ordinance

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – Greenville City Council is looking to address an emergency, Stay at Home, ordinance.

City leaders plan to hold a special called meeting on Tuesday at 4:00 pm.

The city closed Falls Park last week and implemented a curfew in the business district and now they’re looking to implement tougher restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the city, by getting people to stay at home.

“The mayor and council decided that the time to act is now and that many of the closures just aren’t sending a strong enough message to the community.” City of Greenville, Director of Communications and Neighborhood Outreach, Beth Brotherton said.

The new proposed ordinance comes with stricter guidelines than those imposed statewide by Governor Henry McMaster. People like Lauren Brotherton and Eric Anderson notice people congregating when they’ve been out walking lately, even though they’re told not to gather.

“People are kinda congregating everywhere even though police are saying not to do that, unfortunately I can see why they’re wanting to do that.” Greenville resident, Lauren Brotherton said.

If passed the new ordinance would require, people to stay at home unless providing or requiring an essential service. Pick up, take out and delivery food service may continue its current process.

“I’m originally from the north east and it’s one of the hardest hit areas in the country right now, so we have seen how bad it can get.” Greenville resident, Eric Anderson said.

The proposed ordinance requires social distancing, encourages people to stay at least 6 feet apart, except when in vehicles.

“Some non-essential services are allowed also, but they are limited to one on one, and they’re limited to being six feet apart.” Beth Brotherton said.

Those non-essential service providers like beauty salons, barner shops and nail salons, will have to close their doors.

“Cutting someones hair or doing somone’s nails, wouldn’t be possible with this ordinance to do that and still keep a six foot distance.” Beth Brotherton said.

This ordinance also prohibits the sharing of equipment, so gyms would have to turn their lights off too.

Violators could be fined at least $100 dollars. Each violation sould be looked at as a seperate offense.

If the ordinance passes, it would go into effect Thursday, April 2nd and would be in effect for two weeks.