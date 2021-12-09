Greenville ranks among nation’s top 10 ‘hottest’ housing markets for 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — If you’re hoping to buy or sell a home in Greenville next year, you might want to start searching now.

According to the latest housing forecast released by Realtor.com, the Greenville metro area is predicted to be the seventh “hottest” housing market out of all metro areas in the country.

The markets were ranked by forecasted growth in home prices and sales, based on housing and economic data from 100 largest U.S. metropolitan statistical areas by population size.

Housing experts predict that sales in Greenville will grow by 11 percent next year and home prices will climb by about 6 percent.

Greenville’s low income and property taxes along with the small-town flair and weather are all reasons why people are choosing to move to the city.

A local real estate agent on the front lines of the housing boom said he expects 2022 to bring more opportunities to buy and sell. Hurry said now is the perfect time to start searching.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever known that for the foreseeable future we’re going to have decent interest rates.If people go ahead and jump into this and learn how to position an offer and find a house that will work for them, and if people who are selling their house will use someone trusted to sell it — Now is the perfect time,” Brian Hurry, real estate agent at Coldwell Banker Caine, said.

Retirees and remote workers make up a big portion of the people moving to the area but experts say home prices are still relatively affordable in Greenville compared to other cities across the nation.

To read the full housing forecast, click here.