GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — The city of Greenville released a draft of its proposed redistricting map on Wednesday, according to a press release from the city.

The proposed redistricting map aims to create four districts with roughly the same population. The interactive map shows current and proposed district boundaries and allows residents to search property by address, according to the press release.

Comments on the draft can be made at greenvillesc.gov/Redistricting.

“Greenville is required to complete the redistricting process because the 2020 United States Census showed a shift in population density within the city limits, meaning the districts are no longer balanced. The law requires population equity among the districts, so the City’s redistricting goal is to have four council districts that are as close to the same number of people as possible and meet additional legal requirements for voting districts,” according to the press release.



In-person meetings will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the following dates: