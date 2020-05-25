Greenville man plays ‘Taps’ in driveway to honor fallen soldiers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- On a typical Memorial Day, parks would be filled with people remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Greenville resident Helen Fischer knew she had to do something to keep the spirit of the day alive in her neighborhood.

“I decided I’ve got to do something,” Fischer said. “I knew my neighbor played the trumpet, so it took some convincing.”

“Taps” is a familiar tune across the country that people play to memorialize those who died in the line of service.

Fischer knew her neighbor, Dennis Mumford, a former member of the United States Army Band, was the guy for the job.

“To me its a way of honoring the fallen,” Mumford said. “Those that I played ‘Taps’ for in the Army Band they gave their life for the country so we can be out today and do as much as we can today.”

For Mumford, “Taps” means something more. He’s played it at many funerals, some of which were his loved ones.

It’s not a long tune, but he says it’s an emotional one.

“Playing 24 notes. I never realized that’s all it was, but it can be 24 tough notes,” Mumford said.​