GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Armed with snacks and decorations, Greenville residents began trickling into Unity Park around 11 a.m.

“Everybodys outside, it’s where everyone’s going to be out and it’s a diverse community, and it’s where you can meet new people,” said Max Herndon, who drove from Tennessee for the celebration.

With Unity Park being a fan favorite for the Fourth of July festivities, it’s why business owners said they prepare months in advance.

“We’ve been doing preps for this for about six months or so, so it brings a lot of people around the community,” said Corey Byrd, co-owner of Pangaea Brewing. “Pangaea is a super small family-owned business so we love doing big events and working with big names, especially with the city and the Clemson MBA program.”

As a veteran, Byrd said the busy environment is fulfilling to see.

“Me being a veteran, it’s great seeing everybody come out and support,” said Byrd. “Everything has been a lot of hard work and seeing all these people come out really makes it pay off in the end.”

It’s also fulfilling for Tom Albert, who typically works behind the scenes as a line cook but likes the holiday for the way it allows him to be face-to-face with the people who enjoy his food.

“Just meeting everyone, putting my face out there, and getting to know everyone,” said Albert, Good Boys and Dogs.

It’s businesses like Albert’s that the city of Greenville said they aim to support in this Fourth of July event.

“To have the space to have all the food trucks while supporting the local restaurants that are here within the unity park area,” said Anna Katherine Miller, city of Greenville.

This is the second year the Clemson MBA fireworks on the fourth is being hosted at Unity Park and organizers hope to continue it here for years to come.