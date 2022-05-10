GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Carrabba’s Italian Grill is teaming up with OneBlood to host blood drives throughout its various locations, including one in the Upstate.

Carrabba’s will be holding a mobile blood drive in their restaurant parking lot at the Greenville location (1022 Woodruff Road) on Thursday, May 19.

The chain said in a release that “for every blood donation, donors will receive a $10 dining certificate for their next restaurant visit, a OneBlood T-Shirt and a Wellness Checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening.”

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.