Greenville Restaurant Weeks lets new spots shine, supports staple eateries

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Restaurant Week started Thursday with dozens of spots to try out and some pretty good deals. Whether it’s a new restaurant you’ve been wanting to try, a high end spot that you normally wouldn’t choose, or one of your favorite eateries Greenville Restaurant Week offers something for everyone.

One of Greenville’s newest restaurants Coral will be offering special entree and dessert options as part of its restaurant week menu.

“We’re really putting our love and passion into it and to have the outcome that we’ve had is just mind blowing,” Executive Sous Chef Addison Stone said.

Its a passion project coming up with the perfect menu alongside the head chef.

“It’s a little bit of past plates that Josh and I have done together, his creativity and my execution on some things as well,” Stone said.

If you’re looking to try a greenville staple Larkin’s Restaurant group has three different concepts for you to taste.

“Its a way to get out and enjoy all of our concepts,” Executive Vice President Adam Hayes said. “I think Restaurant Week does bring in some new guests who say, I haven’t been there maybe I should try it out. This is an opportunity where maybe I see a value.”

This year, it’s not just about the great deals, but also supporting an industry hard hit by the pandemic.

“Through this whole last year all we’ve done is find ways to get creative for you to support us,” Hayes said.

The best way to show your appreciation is to clean your plate.

“It makes you feel too in what you’ve done and to dream the idea and then put it on a plate is art. It’s entirely art,” Hayes said.

Prices vary depending on which spot you pick, but it is suggested you make reservations ahead of time since restaurants fill up fast.