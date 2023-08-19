GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville restaurant group is donating all proceeds from its brunch and lunch sales this weekend to disaster relief efforts in Maui.

The initiative is called “Brunch for a Cause” and is hosted by Table 301 Restaurant Group. Soby’s, The Lazy Goat, NOSE DIVE, Camp and The Jones Oyster Co. are participating on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20. The proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross and The World Central Kitchen.

“Emotionally, I hope it shows that there are people around the country who care about them, want to help and want to support them,” Carl Sobocinski, the president of Table 301 Restaurant Group, said. “Financially, I expect it to be somewhere in the $50,000 to $75,000 range that will be real dollars that will make an impact.”

“The town of Lahaina, a lot of our team has been there,” he added. “That’s a great tourist town. It’s full of hospitality and folks who work in this business. It hit home and was really important that we do what we can to give back.”

Derek Zimmerman, a server at Soby’s, said he is thankful he can play a part in helping those in need.

“It’s [wildfire] ruined that entire island,” Zimmerman said. “It’s taken away their livelihood. When you lose your livelihood, it’s hard to build back. I think this is the least we can do.”

“Brunch for a Cause” started during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Table 301 said it had raised $160,000 for disaster relief efforts since 2005.

“We’re in the hospitality business,” Sobocinski said. “We’re here to serve, and we love taking care of others. We love our community, and we know we have a vibrant community. If and when things happen and we need help and resources, there are always folks to help lend a helping hand.”

To participate in “Brunch for a Cause,” visit the following restaurants this weekend:

SATURDAY

Soby’s: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Lazy Goat: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

NOSE DIVE: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CAMP: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Jones Oyster Co.: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

Soby’s: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Lazy Goat: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

NOSE DIVE: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CAMP: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.